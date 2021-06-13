Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has led his administration to the delivery of 556 projects in two years.

Advertisements





Commissioner for Information, Babakura Abba Jato disclosed this yesterday, in Maiduguri.

The commissioner made the announcement in his evidence-based presentation at a ceremony to mark Democracy Day, which was attended by Governor Zulum, national and state assembly members, traditional rulers, party leaders, heads of security agencies and top government officials. The event held at the Government house in Maiduguri.

Jato, during his graphic presentation said 70 per cent of the 556 projects have been fully completed with many being put to use, while 30 per cent are at various levels of completion.

The commissioner explained that the 556 projects do not include policies and programmes even when most of them are capital intensive.

Giving breakdown of the projects, Jato explained that 194 capital projects were delivered on education, and they encompass rehabilitation, completion and fresh construction of mega-size government technical colleges and primary schools in different communities.

He noted that 63 capital projects were delivered on governance, and another 63 capital projects on roads, transport, rural and urban development while 59 capital projects were delivered on water and environment.

The commissioner also said that Zulum delivered 58 capital projects on health, which include establishment of 74 primary healthcare centres, new doctors’ quarters, and overhaul of eight hospitals in MMC, Biu, Damboa, Monguno and Magumeri.