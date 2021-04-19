By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has announced his administration’s plan to transform communities in five local government headquarters to urban areas.

“We have started urbanisation of villages and towns starting with five local government areas. In each, we are building houses that will provide accommodation to civil servants in flats and bungalows. The LGs are Gubio, Biu, Monguno, Kaga and Mafa in the first phase,” Zulum said Saturday during his humanitarian activities in Mafa.

The governor arrived Mafa on Friday from Damasak, the town that bore the latest bloody onslaught of Boko Haram, where he has passed the night on Thursday.

In Mafa where he spent another night, Zulum on Friday night paid unscheduled visit to the general hospital during which he came across some dedicated health workers, amongst them one Mrs Mabel Ijeoma from Anambra State that had been working there for 15 years. She, like some others, received N200,000 gift from the governor.

On Saturday, the governor supervised the distribution of food and cash to 9,400 internally displaced households.

Each of the 3,500 male beneficiaries received a bag of rice, a bag maize and cash, while each of 5,900 female beneficiaries received a wrapper, two packets of sugar and cash.

Zulum later addressed residents urging them to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan and pray for the return of peace to Borno and the entire nation.