Governor Babagana Umara Zulum is in southern Borno senatorial zone to commission 22 government projects, mostly schools and healthcare centres in towns and villages.

Zulum arrived Biryel, headquarters of Bayo local government area of Borno State on Tuesday evening and passed the night there.

On Wednesday, the governor will kickstart project commissioning from Bayo LGA.

The governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, said Zulum will be commissioning 22 out of many other projects executed by the administration across southern Borno.

Gusau explained that the 22 projects include 13 newly established and rehabilitated secondary and primary schools; six primary healthcare centres and three municipal buildings comprising two police stations and a government lodge as well as a shopping complex.

The statement explained that the 22 projects were sited in villages and towns of Hawul, Shani, Bayo and Kwaya Kusar local government areas in southern Borno.

Gusau explained that some of the schools to be commissioned by Zulum include a newly established mega-size Government Day Technical Secondary School with 30 classrooms, another Government Day Secondary School with 20 classrooms, a community secondary school with 20 classrooms, a primary school with 20 classrooms amongst others.

The spokesman recalled that Zulum had, in his two years, executed 556 capital projects which have now been slightly surpassed from May 29, 2021 to date.

Zulum arrived Bayo, Tuesday night, in company of Borno’s APC state chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, state secretary of the party, Bello Ayuba and key stakeholders of southern Borno among them Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume representing Southern Borno senatorial zone, House of Representatives and State Assembly members representing constituencies, commissioners, advisers, assistants and officials who supervised the 22 projects to be commissioned by the governor.

The governor is expected to inspect palaces completed and allocated to some district and ward heads.

As a key component of his trip, Governor Zulum will interact with heads of military and volunteer formations as part of his usual approach to identify immediate needs and strengthen security measures in communities of Southern Borno.