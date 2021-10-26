Governor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday assessed five capital multi-billion naira projects ongoing in Maiduguri and neighboring Jere Local Government Area.

The five projects included: new trailer park, flyover at the customs roundabout, a dual carriage way from custom to Muna, Kwanan Yobe road and drainage network, and Maiduguri-Bama highway.

Zulum began his assessment with the new Maiduguri trailer park and gave approval for release of additional funds to speed up completion.

The governor moved to the customs flyover project which connects three routes that include connecting Maiduguri to Dikwa-Ngala economic road that leads to neighbouring countries of Cameroon and Chad.

The flyover is 2.4 kilometres long with two opposite lanes on top of the bridge and at the bottom.

Governor Zulum said the flyover is intended to ease traffic at the normally congested Customs roundabout in Maiduguri.

The governor further said that he is opening up the state capital as part of response to increased vehicular movements on the roads caused by population growth largely instigated by forced migration of families some of whom have settled in Maiduguri as a result of displacement by insurgents.