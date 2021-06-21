Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday visited Mulai and Dalwa communities and also met with security operatives to begin modalities for reopening of farmlands along that axis, so as to avoid livelihoods crisis.

Zulum’s decision was in compliance with Thursday’s directive to the Nigerian military and other security agencies by President Buhari to work with Borno State Government and come with modalities that would allow people have access to their farmlands.

President Buhari during his one-day visit to Borno had said, “I have directed the Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai and other security agencies to work out modalities together with Borno State Government and associations of farmers, on ways to increase safe access by farmers to their farms, forests and fishing grounds.”

Towards its implementation, Zulum drove to Dalwa in Konduga and moved to Ngwom in Mafa local government area. He assessed farmlands and interacted with the security operatives ahead of the resumption of farming activities.

Zulum has always held view that keeping resettled communities out of agricultural activities could lead to serious food crisis in the state arguing that food aid from foreign and local donors was unsustainable.

“We have to develop resilience; we cannot sit down without a means of livelihood. I will also establish a personal farmland along this axis which i will visit on work free days,” Zulum said.

