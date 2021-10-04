Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum at the weekend, in Maiduguri, hosted operators of ‘Keke NAPEP’ during which he directed the procurement of 500 tricycles and 100 Toyota cars (Corolla LE) for subsidized allocations to would be beneficiaries.

At Government House meeting, held at his instance, Governor Zulum explained that about 2000 Keke NAPEP operators, who currently do not have their own tricycles, will benefit from the intervention in which case, four operators will be allocated one tricycle for shared business, which means 2000 operators will own the 500 tricycles. He said another 200 persons would jointly own 100 Toyota cars.

Zulum announced that all 2,200 beneficiaries would be required to repay only 50 per cent of the market value of the tricycles and cars, which they will generate from business while government will waive the remaining 50 per cent.

The governor directed the state’s Ministry of Transportation to liaise with various unions of the tricycle operators to agree on suitable and acceptable modalities for the allocation. Zulum however, warned that, only deserving members who do not have tricycles should be considered.

The governor recalled that while government had banned the importation of tricycles into Maiduguri to curtail crimes and address congestions along the main roads, the coming intervention is based on need.

He further said all measures were in the best interest of the tricycle riders while acknowledging the employment opportunities it has provided.

One of the union leaders, Alhaji Hurso Grema, expressed appreciation to Governor Zulum for the coming intervention and for some regulatory measures introduced by the government which he said, had saved their occupation from incursions by bad elements who are using tricycles for criminal acts.