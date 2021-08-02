Borno State governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the weekend in Mafa, headquarters of Mafa local government area of the state passed a vote of confidence on the Mai Mala Buni led All Progressives Congress (APC) national caretaker committee.

“We fully affirm our recognition and loyalty to the leadership of our party at the national level, which is being led by His Excellency Mai Mala Buni. We fully support the leadership and abide by their decisions to conduct ward congresses today, the 31st of July”, Zulum said, calling on all members to remain loyal.

The governor had travelled to his home town, Mafa, headquarters of Mafa local government area, to take part in congresses held by the APC to elect executives at ward levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Borno’s APC stakeholders had during a recent meeting, adopted consensus election of executives, heeding to the advice of the party’s national caretaker committee.

“Alhamdullilah, this afternoon we have witnessed ward congresses of our great party, APC, here in Mafa and everything went well as you journalists saw. We thank our party members for their loyalty and commitment”, Zulum said.

Former deputy governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Uba Maigari, who was the chairman of the ward congress committee, performed the process through a voice vote.

“We’re here on the behest of the national caretaker committee of the party alongside INEC officials to ensure a free and fair ward congress. As Borno APC stakeholders have already agreed on consensus, we’re conducting it that way”, declared Maigari

The caretaker chairman of the APC in Borno, Ali Bukar Dalori, who accompanied the governor to Mafa, commended the party faithful.