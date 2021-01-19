By FRANCIS OKOYE |

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday presented two SUVs vehicles to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Ekanemi, to ease the royal father’s movements for community activities, and make him more comfortable.

The two SUVs, a 2020 Lexus and 2020 Toyota Hilux were delivered to the Shehu by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Mr Tarfaya Asariya, accompanied by commissioner for Agriculture, Engr Bukar Talba on Zulum’s directive.

The Shehu who expressed gratitude over the gesture blessed Zulum for his ceaseless respect and compassion for royal fathers across the state,

who play critical role in local security intelligence gathering, public enlightenment and mobilisation for public programmes.