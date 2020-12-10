Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday proposed N208billion for the 2021 budget with capital projects allocated 65 per cent while recurrent expenditures got 35 percent.

The governor, during his presentation at the state assembly in Maiduguri, proposed N135.1billion for capital expenditure, representing 65 percent and N72.7billion for recurrent expenditure representing 35 per cent of the total sum.

Zulum also said, the budget will be financed from the statutory allocation and improved internally generated revenue.

Tagged “The People’s Budget of Recovery and consolidation,” Zulum said the budget aims to lay foundation for the implementation of a development plan recently launched by his administration. The 25-year plan has initial 10 years phase.

Governor Zulum in his sectoral allocations announced N16.2billion for education being the highest; N15.7billion for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of IDPs and refugees; N11.7billion was allocated for the construction and rehabilitation of roads in many parts of the state, which are to include rehabilitation of Damboa- Biu road, Chibok – Askira Road, Jiddari Polo road, Customs Flyover, Dualization of post office to Gwange Grave yard, Dualization of Customs to Muna road, laying of Maiduguri – Bama road, urban renewal of Askira and Monguno among others.

The governor also announced allocation of N10.4billion for healthcare projects including construction of an Orthopedic hospital and funding of ongoing Borno State University Teaching Hospital.

Agriculture was allocated N9.4billion and N5.7billion to Borno State Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA) while N4.2billion was allocated for housing and energy towards construction of new city estate of 500 houses in Maiduguri and shopping complexes in each of the state’s senatorial

district. Other sectors got lower allocations depending on the budget focus.

The governor announced plan to support 100, 000 farmers on irrigation farming and expand outreach to all local governments.

Zulum in his review of 2020 fiscal year recalled few of the projects executed which included construction of 22 roads including road network of 43 kilometers with 30 kilometers of drainage, total overlay of 15 kilometers and ongoing overlay of 13.2 kilometers totaling 71.2 kilometers.

He also said that 33 Healthcare Centres were built across the state while seven health facilities including General Hospitals were rehabilitated.