Governor of Borno State Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday received six girls who escaped from Boko Haram enclave over a year after they were abducted with their nine children.

Presenting the escaped girls aged between 20 to 25 years old, the commissioner for women affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo told Zulum that the escapees, ran away from the terrorists’ custody at Buni Yadi axis of Yobe State and trekked through the Sambisa Forest for about six hours before they were rescued by security operatives.

She said, “Three of them were abducted on October 3, 2020, while the other ones were abducted on May 5, 2021. Three of them who were abducted at Takulashu village of Chibok are Maryam Ishaya with one child; Rachael Simon with two children and Esther Ayuba with two children; while Alheri Ezekiel, who has two children, Victoria Andrew and Victoria James, who are also with two children were abducted from Cofure Village, Hong Town in Adamawa State.

Boko Haram terrorists had on April 14, 2014, invaded Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok and abducted over 200 female students, and since then over 100 of them escaped while others were released after negotiation between government and the terrorists.

The governor who was excited with the development received the escapees and their children at his office at Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri, alongside some parents, the chairman of Chibok local government area, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, traditional rulers, stakeholders including the chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Borno chapter, Bishop Mohammed Williams Naga.

Zulum said the government is doing everything possible to ensure speedy reconstruction and reintegration of all victims of Boko Haram terrorists into the society.

He said, “I am very happy to receive you, my daughters, after you fell prey to Boko Haram terrorists. We thank God Almighty for rescuing and protecting you from the hands of the terrorists. As a government, we will do everything possible to reintegrate and support you to continue a normal life in the society as we hand you over to your respective families.”