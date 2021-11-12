Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has released the sum of N476.640million for the payment of 2020/2021 scholarship to 15,374 students of Borno State in tertiary institutions of learning.

The commissioner for higher education, science, technology and innovation, Engr Babagana Mallumbe Mustapha, announced the release of the money yesterday in Maiduguri, after a meeting with the National Union of Borno State Students (NUBOSS) at the Borno State Scholarship Board.

The commissioner said the e-payments will be applied for the disbursement of the fund to all beneficiaries.

The executive secretary of the scholarship board, Mallam Bala Isa, called on benefitting students to face their studies seriously.

On behalf of the students, the president of the National Union of Borno State Students (NUBOSS), Sugun Abba, commended Governor Zulum for his consistent passion for the welfare of students and commitment to improving the standard of education in the state.