On his second day in Bama, Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday interacted with hundreds of volunteers in the Civilian JTF and hunters helping the military to secure Bama.

Zulum, after the meeting, released N8.5 million for various interventions, 30 motorcycles and variety of food items to the volunteers.

Of the N8.5million, Zulum allocated N100,000 each to families of 31 CJTF members and 38 hunters and vigilantes, who lost their lives, while fighting against Boko Haram terrorists.

Zulum promised to ensure that children of the volunteers are enrolled in schools.

The governor also allocated N10, 000 to each of the volunteers in Bama accompanied with packs of food for each.

Zulum also allocated N1.5 million to the leadership of the groups of volunteers with each group getting N500,000.

He directed immediate medical attention to a member of the CJTF, who sustained serious injury while fighting the insurgents. The governor directed that he be taken to an orthopedic hospital in Kano. Zulum also gave N250,000 to another CJTF member who lost his arm in combat.

Governor Zulum then approved 30 motorcycles for the three groups and promised to rehabilitate all their broken down vehicles and provide new ones where necessary.

He however warned against indiscipline and abuse of the vehicles and other working equipments.

Zulum concluded the meeting by thanking the volunteers for their sacrifices in protecting the people of Borno.