Governors of Borno and Lagos states, Professor Babagana Zulum and Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu respectively, including LEADERSHIP Newspapers have emerged top nominees in this year’s edition of the Nigerian Media Nite-out Awards (NMNA) billed for Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Lagos.

Governor Zulum is nominated for his relentless contribution to the security of lives and property in his state and Governor Sanwo-Olu for his infrastructural development while LEADERSHIP is nominated for the Best Newspaper of the year category.

According to a press statement by the publicity secretary of the organisers, Mr. Ajibade Alabi, the Nigerian Media Nite-out Awards, which is in its 15th year, will hold at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, and will be graced by a lot of media personalities, politicians and bigwigs in the business and social circles.

AjIbade said, “All is now set for this year’s Nigeria Media Nite-out awards with a lot of hype and paparazzi already adding to the yearly event.

“This event which is coming after two years (No thanks to COVID-19) will be unique with its glitz and glamour even as all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be honoured as the Best Governor In Infrastructure while the governor of Borno State will be given the award of the Best Governor in Security. He has done a lot especially in the aspects of security going by what the country is going through. The Borno State governor has been able to do a lot despite the challenges.”