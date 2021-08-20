Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has urged the federal government to consider the upward review of the present revenue allocation formula for the state considering the fact that its internally generated revenue has increased. This Zulum added is coupled with the fact this is one of the parameters considered in the revenue sharing formula.

The governor stated this yesterday during the nationwide sensitization of the 36 states and federal capital territory on the review of the existing revenue allocation formula held at the Multi-purpose Hall of Government House Maiduguri.

Zulum who was represented at the occasion by his chief of staff, Prof Isa Marte Husseini, said the state revenue law 2020 had yielded positive results with the highest revenue ever generated in the history of the state.

The governor commended the Revenue Mobilisation Commission for acting on its core mandate of reviewing from time to time the revenue allocation and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities.

The chairman of the commission represented by the Federal Commissioner of the commission, Alhaji Adamu Shettima Yuguda Dibal, commended the state governor for the giant strides in governance despite the huge security challenges over the years.

Dibal said based on the constitutional provision and changing socio economic and political dynamics of the nation, the commission had been promoted and compelled to commence full engagements of the representatives of the various stakeholders and the people nationwide in the process of fashioning a new Revenue Allocation Formula for the country.