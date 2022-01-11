By FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday signed the 2022 budget of N267.9billion into law.

Zulum who signed the 2022 budget titled, “The Budget of Hope for Post-Conflict Stability’’ warned members of the executive against making expenditures outside what was proposed in the budget.

The governor gave the warning shortly after signing the 2022 budget into law at the Council Chamber of Government House Maiduguri.

LEADERSHIP reports that the governor had early in December 2021 presented a 2022 budget proposal of N267.9 billion to the State House of Assembly for passage into law. The House according to the speaker, Hon Abdulkarim Lawan notified the governor that after due consultation with ministries and the House Committee on Budget reviewed it upward to meet pressing demands of the state.

Zulum expressed appreciation to the members of the state House of Assembly for the support they have given to his administration since his assumption of duty as governor.

He said all that his administration had achieved wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the House and members of his executive council.

The governor said, “There is something important which I need to mention. For this we have to be very careful. The provisions of law are very clear with regard to spending without provisions of the budget. The executive members have to be very careful. The commissioners should have their own diaries. We will not take it lightly.

“If you know you don’t have provision for such projects to be executed in the year 2022, don’t send it to me. I will term such submission as clumsy, secondly, I will term it as ineptitude for any member of executive to send any request that is out of budget to me. Again, you have to track your own expenditure. “

He promised to strengthen the budget department and thanked the budget department for all the efforts it made to ensure that the 2022 budget is signed into law.