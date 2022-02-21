Governor of Borno State Babagana Zulum has visited victims of the fire disaster at Muna Elbadawy IDPs’ camp and directed the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to list and submit details of the number of affected households for immediate assistance by the state government.

Zulum gave the directives weekend when he visited Muna Elbadawy IDPs’ camp situated on the outskirts of Maiduguri over the fire disaster at the camp that claimed one life, injuring 17 others with over 100 shelters destroyed. The camp has close to 10,000 households and 50,000 individuals.

While sympathising with the victims, Zulum announced that the state government is looking at all possible ways to collaborate with the federal government and humanitarian partners to come up with a mechanism to resettle them and other remnants of IDPs in and around Maiduguri back to their ancestral homes or nearby towns such as Ngwom among others.

The governor lamented that many do not understand why Borno State government is trying to resettle IDPs back to their ancestral homes. He observed that there is no way or at any point the state government is forcing any IDP back to his or her home.

The governor further explained that the resettlement will enable them to reestablish their livelihood and give them the ability to properly discipline and safeguard the moral upbringing of their children. This will also allow the host communities to develop by decongesting its population, Zulum observed.

Governor Zulum was briefed and conducted round the facility during the visit by the NEMA coordinator (North East), Usman Mohammad Aji, and the director general Borno (SEMA) Hajiya Yabawa Kolo.

