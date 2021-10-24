The Borno State commissioner for youths and sports, Hon. Saina Buba, yesterady said Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s recent remarks on youth in the state was misinterpreted.

After the arrest of three members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF) by the police over the killing of a school headmaster, citizens became apprehensive of the operations of members of the group, whose primary duty is to assist the military to flush out remnants of Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists, and make Borno a crime- free state.

Angered by the wave of the killings and other crimes erupting in the state, Governor Zulum had gathered political youth leaders at the Government House in Maiduguri where he warned the youth and politicians against political thuggery and violent crimes, saying his administration would deal with anyone encouraging such lawlessness.

But in a reaction, the youths frowned at the governor’s perceived harshness on them, alleging that Zulum labelled them miscreants notwithstanding their role prior to the election.

Clarifying Zulum’s statement yesterday in Maiduguri, the commissioner, Mr Saina Buba, said the governor was misinterpreted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “The statement made by the governor was misinterpreted by many people. The statement made by the governor was to solve the problems for the success of our state.

“As you are all aware, in the past few days in Maiduguri and environs, there have been clashes between youths, some of these youths were noticed to be carrying various weapons ranging like Barandami, Gariyo, Babau, Masaka and others.”

He added; “It was as a result of this that the government, after converging at the security council meeting, felt it was necessary to invite the leadership of the youths to pass the message from the government that it would no longer tolerate this and has put a stop to youth restiveness.

“We noticed that the statement has generated divergent reactions with some passing negative comments but I want to inform people of Maiduguri and environs that there is no going back on the order given by the governor on ban of thuggery.

“Any youth found with any weapon or illicit drug, by the grace of God, he will face the full wrath of the law. God knows the intentions of the governor, God knows our intentions, we want to bring progress.

“We are not saying that all the 186 youths mobilised are miscreants or thugs. We invited them as leaders of Borno youths. There is leader of “Dagger” within their mixed and we have been enjoying cordial working relationship with him. There are other youths too.

“There are some of them that are stubborn. If they choose to listen, then the better for them. Already, the governor has given his directives.

“It is a known fact that Governor Zulum is giving them money. Within the past two years, we have spent over N2billion on what we are giving to them on monthly basis.

“Apart from that, the governor has given directive to select 1,000 of them to empower them on mechanical trades and carpentry. We will empower them to the relevant places they want to go.”