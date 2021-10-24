By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum who is the chairman of the North East Governors Forum, alongside Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State were in Sokoto yesterday on a condolence and solidarity visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the recent attack on Goronyo market by bandits which left about 40 people dead.

Zulum led the visit on behalf of the North East Governors Forum and donated N20m as solidarity humanitarian support.

He said the governors shared the grief of families affected by the attack, hence the delegation’s visit.

He prayed for the return of peace in Sokoto and all parts of Nigeria, noting that his doors were always open to exchange of experiences from challenges faced by Borno State and steps being adopted on the way forward.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal expressed profound gratitude to the forum, saying the visit was a soothing balm to victims and affected families, and to the entire people of Sokoto State.

He described the coming of Governors Zulum and Yahaya as a clear manifestation of love and brotherhood between the North East and North West in general, and among Borno, Gombe and Sokoto states.

Tambuwal acknowledged the many efforts of Zulum in Borno since becoming governor.