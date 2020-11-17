By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri |

The Sole Administrator, Borno State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (BOCCIMA), Alhaji Ahmed Ashemi has described the recent launch of Borno’s 25-Year Development Framework and 10- Year Strategic Transformation Plan ( STP ) by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum ,as a characteristics of selfless service from a leader to his people and future generation.

Ashemi said this on Tuesday during an interactive session with the organised private sector in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He said the initiative is a manifestation of good governance, love and passion Zulum’s APC- led administration has for the people of Borno state.

He appreciated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari, the gallantry and sacrifices of the Nigerian military, other security agencies and men of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, which has led to the relative peace in the state and the Northeast in general.

The BOCCIMA Boss recalled that South Korea was once declared the second poorest in the World due to its civil war, but because of good vision and support from all stakeholders, South Korea came up victorious and now one of the leading producers of Electronics in the whole world.

He said:” The 25- Year Development Framework and 10- Year Strategic Transformation Plan ( STP ) that Governor Zulum just inaugurated showed his character as a person and characteristic of selfless service from a leader to the people and unborn generation.

” Iam therefore calling on the citizens to give Zulum all the support he needed to realise the goals and targets of his administration for the development of the State and restoration of its lost glory.

” As organised private sector in the state, we shall cooperate with the administration Governor Zulum by being loyal and committed to ensure that the developement framework and strategic transformation plan is sustained,” Ashemi added.

He lauded Zulum’s policy to relocate all the internally displaced persons (IDPs) back to their ancestral homes by May 2021, saying that with the relative peace being experienced across the State, the Governor’s ambition would be realised.

He reiterated the need for more emphasis on Agriculture and human capital development, noting that the young people for whom the development programme is intended have to be prepared to even benefit from it.

” The preparation comes from developing their capacity to contribute their quota through education, entrepreneurship, mass mobilisation for social development and patriotism,” said Ashemi.