ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Thursday said that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s approval for construction and equipping of an auditorium at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) , is a testimony to sound relationship that exists between government at the state and federal levels.

Buhari spoke from the state house in Abuja, where he virtually commissioned some landmark projects at the UMTH, one of which was the the auditorium started from scratch as intervention by Borno state government.

“In the multi purpose auditorium and conference hall constructed and furnished for University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital by the Government of Borno State, under the leadership of His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, I see a clear display of participatory ownership and example of sound relationship between federal and state government” Buhari said.

Five projects which were commissioned by the President which include a 150 bed capacity Trauma Centre, General Outpatient Department (GOPD) ,NHIS/Retainership Complex, Physical Rehabilitation Centre, a hostel at the School of Nursing, all built by the FG, as well as the Auditorium built by Borno government.

Buhari from Abuja, directed Governor Zulum and Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire who both were at the UMTH, to physically unveil plaques commemorating the presidential commissioning.

Before the President’s remark, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum commended the Federal government for the laudable projects executed under the Buhari administration in Borno.

“This institution (UMTH) has never witnessed such laudable developmental projects at once, from its inception to date. Mr President, we appreciate all the good projects, ” Zulum said.

On efforts by Borno government in the area of healthcare, the Governor explained that in this year 2020 alone, his administration has started from scratch, 50 new health centers across various local governments in the state.

He added that many other health centers were rehabilitated and furnished with modern equipments.

Zulum also noted that Borno has approved the recruitment of more than 500 qualified doctors, nurses, other health workers and re-engage retired personnel, for deployment to healthcare centres where medical services are most needed by citizens.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief Medical Director, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo, noted that the burden of death and disability from injury is especially notable in the environment where insurgents attacks have worsened the situation.

Ahidjo said with the new Muhammadu Buhari Trauma Centre being commissioned ,UMTH will be well positioned to deliver expert care to Injured patients and reduce the challenge of long waiting time, lack of bed spaces and dearth of auxiliary services associated with the old Acident and Emergency area.

Noting that injured patients in the hospital who needed prothess were often referred to other centres outside the Northeast or out of Nigeria, Prof. Ahidjo said the newly constructed physical Rehabilitation Centre will obviate the need for this henceforth, as it is equipped with the technology required to provide the service .

” The Kashim Shettima Hall is a 160 bed capacity hostel for the school of Nursing UMTH. It is on record that despite the rising cases of cancer ,the Northeast geopolitical zone remains the only region in Nigeria that has no cancer treatment centre. It was in this light that we commenced the construction and equipping of such a centre, which is now nearing completion.

” Currently, the hospital has two trained consultant radiotherapists waiting to serve in the centre. Similarly, all ongoing projects ,including Kidney Centre , Stroke Centre and Child Institute have reached advanced stages and when completed, will reduce the burden of medical diseases and improve quality of healthcare delivery services in our region and Nigeria as a whole,” Ahidjo said.