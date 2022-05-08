The recently held Zuma Film Festival (ZUFF), attracted stakeholders from the motion picture industry, and part of the highlights was the inauguration of the Nigeria Film Festival Association.

Officials of the film festival association NFFA was inaugurated by the MD/CEO of Nigeria Film Corporation, Dr Chida Maduekwe who urged the executives to synergize all the twenty-three film festivals in Nigeria, giving them his support and that of the federal government.

The inauguration held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Friday was historic as there were efforts in time past to have a forum where all the film festivals held in Nigeria can network to deepen the gains of hosting such festivals as it is done around the world, which in turn help as a fulcrum in developing the movie industry.

Some of the executives led by Alhaji Abdulkareem Mohammed of the Kano Indigenous Languages of Africa and Market Film Festival ,are Fidelis Duker of Abuja International Film Festival, Victor Thompson and others.

Dr Maduekwe in his remarks, promised to build a secretariat for the new association and help to sponsor the frequent meetings of the NFFA. Earlier, all the twenty-three film festivals that holds in different cities across Nigeria and their representatives were called out to the stage.

There was a panel on Film Distribution,and it involved key stakeholders who spoke on the different ways that new film makers could market their movies even as technology advancement impacts on the existing film distribution network.