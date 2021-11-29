Citing non-payment of compensations for their farmlands and other properties, the host communities of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Dam in Niger State have threatened to file action in court to stop work at the dam and the commissioning of the project.

The communities under the aegis of Coalition of Shiroro Associations have decried the pathetic condition of their people who were dislodged and their farmlands taken over for the project but abandoned since the project started in 2010.

At a joint press conference, the chairman of the coalition, Comrade Usman Ibrahim Kuta and the spokesperson Comrade Salis Sabo threatened to approach the court to stop the work and commissioning of the multi-billion naira dam if their demands were not met.

Kuta demanded that those whose properties have not been captured in the initial exercise to be included and special consideration given to those who lost their farmlands and were rendered homeless by the construction of the dam.

Also, Sabo said they would in addition to court process, occupy the dam premises in a peaceful protest against the commissioning of the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydroelectric Dam.

He said they decided to resort to these means after those affected by the project have exhausted all means of dialogue to seek redress but failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The village head of Bawyi, Malam Isa Usman Kuta, lamented that over 50 communities were affected by Zungeru Dam project and properties worth millions of naira destroyed while many people have died as a result of trauma they went through due to non-payment of their compensation and called on the federal government to come to their aid immediately.