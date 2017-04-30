Bishop Kukah Ordains 3 Deacons In Sokoto Dioceses

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah over the weekend ordained three deacons who are expected to propagate the works of the Lord.

Bishop Kukah while enjoining them to strive towards having heavenly reward for their labour in the Lords vineyard said they are to consecrated for service to God and humanity.

Those ordained as presented by the Dean of Katsina Deanery, Rev Fr. Joseph Dube are Rev. Christopher Omotosho, Ajibo Festus and Joseph Mokwe.

Also, in accordance with Catholic Bishop Conference declaration, Bishop Kukah also inaugurated the 2017 Marian Year Celebration which marks the centenary of Mary’s apparition to the Three Shepherd children of Fatima in Portugal 1917.

Earlier, in a homily by Rev Fr. Sixtus Onuh, he urged the newly ordained deacons to see working in the vineyard as a service to God with obedience.

“The Apostles had to appoint men filled with the spirit of God and full of wisdom to the diaconate ministry to share food and thus a ministry of service was born.

“The ministry is of service and obedience: to serve the church through the bishop and priests and the faithful’s.

“In the ministry, if you finish one race, you are just beginning another, after diaconate, you continue your studies in the seminary till you are ordained priest and when you are then you begin a new life. You are not there yet, there’s always a BA certificate waiting for you: Begin again. You begin a new life,” Rev. Father Sixthus charged them.

The newly ordained deacons were further advised to bear witness to the words of God before men and not the opposite.

“You are ordained as ministers of the word of God, to proclaim the word of God not the word of man. As deacons, there’s need for some adjustment: new way of dressing, new way of behavior and your life will have to radiate the glory of God.

“You will no longer be addressed as brother but Reverend. The title of Reverend has challenges and responsibilities. There’s decorum for this new stage of life you are beginning.”