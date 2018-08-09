Connect with us
Advertise With Us
COVER STORIES9 hours ago

2019: Pressure Mounts On Dankwambo To Step Down For Tambuwal

There were indications yesterday that pressure is being mounted on Gombe State governor and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples...
COVER STORIES10 hours ago

Defectors Swimming In Same Pool Of Corruption – Bishop Kukah
COVER STORIES10 hours ago

Importers Abandon 2000 Containers Worth N20bn At Lagos Ports

MOST POPULAR

BUSINESS16 hours ago

Toyota Nigeria Launches New Generation Camry In Nigeria
NEWS14 hours ago

Governor Tambuwal, 10,000 Others Join PDP
POLITICS16 hours ago

Over 10,000 PDP Members Defects To APC In Tambuwal LG
NEWS9 hours ago

Excitement As Saraki Donates 500 KVA Generator To Ilorin Community
Others16 hours ago

Kogi Central: Natasha Akpoti Tasks Politicians On Certificates Declaration
Advertisement

Sponsored Stories

SPONSORED2 days ago

Simple Natural Ways To Cure Weak Erection, Quick Ejaculation Permanently
SPONSORED7 months ago

Place your sponsored article on LEADERSHIP for good mileage

Leadership Hausa

Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
Leadership Hausa3 hours ago

Ba Mu Da Wata Alaka Da Saraki –EFCC
Leadership Hausa5 hours ago

Yadda Aka Saci Naira Biliyan 23 Daga Asusun Jihar Binuwai
Leadership Hausa6 hours ago

Makarantar El-buhaj “Royal Academy” Ta Yi Bikin Yaye Dalibanta.
Leadership Hausa6 hours ago

Isah Wakili Ya Amince Da Takarar Majalisar Wakilai Ta Kasa

News Around Nigeria

Ibrahim Coomassie Ibrahim Coomassie
NEWS1 hour ago

Remembering The Late Former IGP Coomassie
NEWS1 hour ago

FES Peace Dialogue And Need For Security, Peace In W/Africa
NEWS2 hours ago

Groups Celebrate International Youth Day With Novelty Match
NEWS2 hours ago

Saraki’s Impeachment: To Be Or Not To Be?

Business News Today

Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS51 mins ago

21st Century Technologies Gets 8th Data Centre Certification
BUSINESS55 mins ago

Dangote Cement: Still Waxing Stronger With Impressive Performance
BUSINESS2 hours ago

BoI Boosts Leather Industry’s Capacity With New Financing Scheme
BUSINESS2 hours ago

2million Nigerians To Get Collateral-free Loans In New Scheme – Presidency

Politics Today

NEWS3 hours ago

Saraki ‘ll Be Impeached – Oshiomhole
ANN logo ANN logo
NEWS8 hours ago

2019 ANN Is Party To Watch – Olawepo-Hashim
NEWS9 hours ago

2019: No Room For Electoral Fraud In A/Ibom – REC
NEWS9 hours ago

Igbos Alone Can’t Produce President – Gov Okorocha

Sports

ATHLETICS7 hours ago

Athletes Call For Gymnastics Development
SPORTS7 hours ago

France 2018: Falconets, China Lock Horns For Quarterfinal Spot
SPORTS7 hours ago

Nigeria Confirm Bid for 2025 IAAF World Championship
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
NEWS1 day ago

Nigeria Representatives Boast Of Gold Medals In Robotic Olympiad Mexico

ENTERTAINMENT

ENTERTAINMENT1 hour ago

Hakeem Kae-Kazim: True African Hollywood Gem
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago

My Height Affected Me Psychologically While Growing Up – Aki
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago

Ooni of Ife, Wole Soyinka Celebrate Rachel the Piper
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago

Come Back Home, Davido Calls On Nigerian Artistes Abroad

EDITORAL REVIEWS

EDITORIAL9 hours ago

Time To Revive Eastern Ports
World Health Organisation (WHO) World Health Organisation (WHO)
EDITORIAL1 day ago

Fighting The Hepatitis Scourge
EDITORIAL2 days ago

Unrelenting Incidence Of Human Trafficking
EDITORIAL3 days ago

Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu – Exit Of A Jurist

OPINIONS

OPINION7 hours ago

Between Dr Junaid And INEC’s Amina Zakari
OPINION14 hours ago

Gov Abubakar And The Unlimited Scholarship
OPINION1 day ago

As Delta Begins Infrastructural Development Afresh
NEWS2 days ago

Defenders Of Democracy In The Eye Of The Storm

COLUMNIST SECTION

COLUMNS7 hours ago

The Rise Of Watchdog Citizens
COLUMNS1 day ago

As Discos Throw in The Towel
COLUMNS2 days ago

Lesson In Resilience
COLUMNS3 days ago

The Parable Of SABC And General Electric

More News

More Posts
Advertisement
Khrome Monkey

Sign up for our newsletter

Advertise with Leadership

Leadership Nigeria Newspaper - is a daily national newspaper published by Leadership Newspaper Group, based in Abuja, Nigeria. Leadership Nigeria Newspaper mission is to stand up for good governance through news reporting. Leadership Newspaper offers Nigeria news and Naija news all around the world.

Leadership Newspaper - Nigerian News, Nigeria Newspapers. Leadership Nigeria  Newspaper - is a daily national newspaper published by Leadership Newspaper Group. Leadership is based in Abuja, Nigeria. Leadership Nigerian Newspapers publish breaking & latest Naija news in politics, business, entertainment, sports, opinion and more.

Pin It on Pinterest