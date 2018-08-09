There were indications yesterday that pressure is being mounted on Gombe State governor and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples...
The domestic and foreign investors’ transaction on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) amounted to N1.597 trillion in the first half of the year. New report by...
The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) yesterday said it was collaborating with the national assembly to set up a parliamentary group to coordinate legislative actions...
The National Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has granted licence to a new internationally licensed maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) firm, 7 Star Global Hangar to commence...
The performance of the Nigerian equities market was largely negative last week as the All Share Index (ASI) declined on all trading sessions. As a result,...
’Yan Bindiga Sun Kashe Mai Taimaka Wa Tsohon Gwamna A Ekiti
Gwamna Ganduje Ya Fitar Da Kanawa Kunya – Fairus
It has been 600 days since Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein was arrested and jailed in Egypt without charge. Egyptian authorities accused the Qatar-based news producer...
Israel’s parliament on July 19 adopted a law defining the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people, provoking fears it will lead to discrimination against...
Men of the Ogun State police command at the weekend, arrested an ex -convict, Yisa Nwachukwu for allegedly stealing and selling a truck belonging to his...
