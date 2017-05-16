Ifeanyi Ubah: NUJ South East, Ohaneze Call For Unconditional Release

Obinna Ogbonnaya

The National Vice President, South East zone, Nigeria Union of

Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo yesterday joined other Igbo leaders calling for the unconditional release from detention of Dr. Ifeanyi Uhah, the Chairman, Capital Oil from detention.

He explained that his continued detention by the Directorate of State

Security Services (DSSS) on the claim that they were still

investigating him smacks suspicion of foul play.

The NUJ boss in a news briefing in Abakaliki condemned the process of

his arrest and detention adding that the arrest and detention was

flawed. “We have continued to questioned why the business mogul should

be treated like a common criminal over legitimate business

transaction”.

He called on the federal authorities to releases of Ubah, pointing out

that even as nobody should be treated as above the laws, such drivers

of the nation’s economy should not be unduly maltreated.

Similarly, The former Ebonyi State secretary, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief

Lawrence Egede said ways the matters between the NNPC and the Capital

Oil was being handled is out of place.

He explained that it does appear that the NNPC is playing with the

truth. The Ohaneze scribe both parties could settle out of court.