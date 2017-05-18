Kwankwaso Tipped To Contest 2019 Presidential Election

by Tunde Oguntola,

A non-governmental organization, Kwankwasiyya Pillars of the Nation (KPN) has described the immediate past governor of Kano state, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as a leader whose monumental strides were enough to instill confidence in the minds of voters come 2019 presidential election.

The chairman, KPN, Comrade Ja’afar Ishaq Gadun-Albasa who disclosed this in statement made available to LEADERSHIP. Gadun-Albasa said the former governor had proven his mettle as a leader whose monumental strides were enough to instill confidence in the minds of voters to give him their mandate.

He said that Nigeria being a promising democratic edifice was in need of a person of his calibre to preside over its affairs, adding that Kwankwaso eminently qualified to contest for the Presidency in the 2019 Presidential election.

According to him, Kwankwaso had effected a revolution on propelling the education sector in Kano to greater height, considering the stunning pace with which he sponsored the most gifted Kano indigenes to pursue various courses in foreign Universities stressing that such a giant strides wouldn’t have been achieved without his sincerity of purpose.

He also stressed the need for effecting a similar effort in Nigerian Universities for knotty issues effecting the academia to be resolve in the interest of able citizens willing to acquire knowledge that can be useful to the nation.

He posited that Nigeria as a nation , needed direction and focus in every sphere of human endeavour which entailed the doggedness of a leader who can be able to withstand the challenge of taking crucial decisions at the most appropriate time pointing out that given him such a mandate was most expedient.

He called on the electorate to use the intelligence quotient in electing the right candidate of their choice devoid of acceding to primordial considerations warning that ma ing a bad calculation would be inimical to national interest.