By Husaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has endorsed Governor Muhammed Bindow for a second term in view of his laudable developmental stride in moving Adamawa State forward.

Atiku stated this in Yola yesterday during the Democracy Day celebration to mark the governor’s two years in office.

He lauded the resilience of the governor in the anti -corruption crusade of theAPC administration which placed the state as the least corrupt state in the country.

“By the time we come next year for campaigns, I don’t want to hear another political party or candidate in the state.

“ We don’t want to stop this developmental stride which is half way,hence the need to re-elect Gov.Bindow to continue.

“Let me commend the Bindow APC led administration in the state for being the least corrupt state in the country,” Atiku added.

The Turaki Adamawa ,attributed the under development of the state by past administrations to greedy politicians who were bent on distributing money freely to people.

The former Vice President pointed out that the development of the state should be paramount in hearts of people of the state.

He reiterated his determination to move the state forward by investing in the state.

Responding,Gov Muhammdu Jibrilla Bindow urged for supports and prayers from stakeholders and people of the state to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

He described his administration as an opportunity given him by God to bring the desired change for the people of the state.

“Whenever I do wrong please correct me.This seat is an opportunity God has given me,I don’t have any option but to deliver,” Bindow added.