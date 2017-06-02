by Hussaini Hammangabdo,

One week after endorsement of Governor Muhammadu Bindow’s candidature  by former vice president Atiku Abubakar, to contest for second term, Adamawa Emirate Council has equally replicated same gesture on Atiku as the new Waziri in the Fombina Emirate while his son Aliyu has emerged the new Turaki.

According to palace sources, the decision to elevate Atiku and his son to their new titles  followed the demise of former Waziri, Alhaji Abba Mohammed last week.
The sources,  who pleaded anonymity, saidthe elevation was in recognition of the Atiku’s contribution to the state and nation at large.
Four contenders  were said to have earlier indicated their interest for the exalted seat,  including the current, OPEC secretary general, Dr Muhammad  Barkindo.

“His son,Aliyu who is also son of Hajja the younger sister of the present lamido Dr  Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha  was also confirmed as the new Turaki taking over from his father Atiku Abubakar,’’ source said.

In the meantime,residents spoken to expressed shocked  with many  suggesting that the late Wazirin Adamawa’s  sons  among  is former vice chancellor of the state university, ADSU Dr Alkasim Abba may be considered.

“Though we wish them goodluck but it wonder  us because everybody knows that Waziri is only been considered by birth ,to those who hail from progeny of Waziris,’’ said a Yola resident who simple Identified self as Mallum Baba.
It would be recalled that Atiku at a public forum to mark democracy day at banquet hall of government house Yola Monday endorsed the candidarure of Governor Bindow for the second.

