Ekiti Muslims Hold Special Prayers For PMB

ALO ABIOLA, ADO EKITI

Special prayers were at the weekend held for the quick recovery of the ailing President Muhammadu Buhari by Muslims in Ekiti State, who called on Allah to restore his health for the nation to witness peace in all spheres.

The prayer session, organized by the political office holders during the military administration of the late Col. Inua Bawa in the state, was held to mark the eight-day Fidau Prayers for the late military man, who died on May 26 in Jos after a brief illness.

Col Bawa was the military administrator in charge of Ekiti between 1996 when the state was created till 1998 when he was replaced by Navy Capt Atanda Yusuf.

Speaking at the special prayer held at the Central Mosque in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, the President General, League of Imams and Alfas in the South West , Edo and Delta, Alhaji Muhammad Jamiu Kewulere , said President Buhari remains the symbol of the nation who needs the prayers of all Nigerians at this trying period to overcome his health challenges.

“We need to pray for almighty Allah to restore the health of our President. He needs a lot of energy to lead Nigeria and this can only be provided by God. I believe that there is nothing God can’t do. He should make our president strong to be able to lead this nation to the promise land”.

Kewulere prayed for the family of the late Bawa, describing him as a selfless and courageous man, who served Ekiti with honesty and the fear of God.

Governor Ayodele Fayose, was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Alhaji Dauda Ajise.