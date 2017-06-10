By Tope Fayehun, Akure

The management of Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) on Friday blamed the exit of the Technical Adviser of Sunshine Stars,Austin Eguavoen on thefrustrating performance of Nigerian referees.

Speaking on the development, the Secretary of the Committee to reposition ODSFA, Elder Mike Adeyeye, said the management never had problem with the coach throughout his stay with the team.

Adeyeye said, Eguavoen decided to walk away from the team and Nigeria football in general due to bad attitude and poor performance of referees in the league.

He noted that the coach had improved performance of players and the team in general, but left because of the system of referring matches that always favour some teams that ‘belonged’.

According to him, “He left because of Nigerian referees, he never complained about us,I sympathise with him,he has left Sunshine and Nigerian Football for good.

“I don’t see Nigeria Football improve in 10 years if it continues to be like this,they are stages managing everything in Abuja.”

However, when asked whether any former complaint had been lodged with the league organisers,League Management Company (LMC),Adeyeye said it would be futile to waste N250,000 to do so.

His words :”The people in Abuja are the ones doing this, look at the good goal disqualified in Ibadan, goal as a result of handball infringement too,all within four days can be frustrating.”