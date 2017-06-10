By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on youths in the state to ensure that they put into use their God’s given natural endowments for their good and advancement of humanity.

Governor Emmanuel gave the charge yesterday at the Ibibio Union Museum, Unity Park along Udo Udoma Avenue, when he flagged off the maiden edition of Usoro Uso, an exhibition of Nigerian Arts and crafts organized by the state Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

He said the cardinal principle of the Dakkada movement is predicated on the utilization of unique talents and skills to achieve a purpose driven and fulfilled life.

According to him, the mind is a reservoir of ideas and dreams. It is a safe house of everything that can ever be imagined.

The mind is the greatest motivation microcosm in all humans. Nothing comes to be without receiving the amazing touch of the mind. Everything that was, that is and that will be is conceived in the mind.

One of the greatest achievements a man can bequeath to his people is the mind power.

It is in that light that the Dakkada philosophy has been celebrated across Akwa Ibom State and beyond.

In his opening remarks, the state commissioner for culture and tourism, Victor Antai explained that the Usoro Uso event is an alternative privilege to exhibit the superlative works of Akwa Ibom youths and craftsmen to the nation

Related