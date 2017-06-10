Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN received the Olowo of Owo, Oba Olateru Olagbegi who came on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa Abuja.yesterday

2.The Olowo of Owo, Oba Olateru Olagbegi presented a Royal gift to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo during his courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday

3.The Olowo of Owo, Oba Olateru Olagbegi also presented a Royal gift to the President, which was received by the Acting President on his behalf at the Presidential Villa Abuja yesterday

4.Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN; the Olowo of Owo, Oba Olateru Olagbegi and other member of the Oba’s delegation during the courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

 

