By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said the executive arm of government would continue to engage the legislative arm in line with the principles of democracy to ensure that all Nigerians enjoys the dividends of democracy.

Osinbanjo stated this during a special session of the House of Representatives held to commemorate the 2nd year anniversary of the 8th Assembly Abuja.

Osinbajo who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters ( Senate) Sen. Ita Enang, noted that the executive arm shall not confront the legislative in their dealings.

“We appreciate the powers of the legislature; we will in our relationship with you, continually relate on the basis of the honours each other. We will only engage, we will not confront.

“We thank you, we congratulate you for the two years of your existence, and we wish you the best in the remaining years of your service,” he said.

Also speaking, the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki described the Senate and the House of Representatives as two inseparable twin brothers.

Represent by Sen. Dino Melaye (Kogo-APC), Saraki said both chambers would continue to work together to ensure the progress of the country.

The senate president said he was proud of the house of reps saying that the lower chambers had done very well in the last two years.

He said both chambers would continue to collaborate as the function of legislation would not be achieved without synergy.