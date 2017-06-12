LUTH Crisis Is Over, Says CMD

By GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The chief medical director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Chris Bode yesterday said the crisis in the hospital has been resolved.

He also said some measures have been put in place to make the hospital the Preferred Destination for Nigerians in need of specialised medical care.

Bode made the disclosures in a statement against the backdrop of protest by some resident doctors and health workers.

The statement said: “The recent crisis that surfaced between Management and some union members at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital has been amicably resolved.

“The management of LUTH had a round-table family meeting with the union officials and a number of confidence building measures were discussed to consolidate the current successes so far recorded to reposition LUTH as The Preferred Destination for Nigerians in need of specialised medical care.

“This followed the intervention of many eminent personalities who had expressed concern over the threat to peace within the teaching hospital.

“All parties agreed the whole crisis stemmed from a series of misunderstandings and have since resolved to work together towards the common purpose of working hard to achieve the first year of strike-free service after so many years of service disruptions.

“The management thanks the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) LUTH Branch, the National Association of Resident Doctors as well as many other Nigerians who played a major role in the successful resolution of this conflict.”