MD Charges Doctors On strike, As FMC Keffi Losses 3 Staff

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

The Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa state, Dr.Joshua Ndom-Giyan has called on the Resident Doctors and other health workers to always shun strike and embrace dialogue in negotiating their welfare.

Giyan –Ndom made the call on Monday at the 5-days joint updates course/Training of Trainers (TOT) for resident doctors across the country in Keffi, Keffi local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that the training programme was organised by the West African College of Physicians (WACP) in conjunction with National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN)

Ndom-Giyan also called on hospitals across the country to key into the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) considering its enormous benefits in boosting the health and standard of living of the people.

“Electronic Medical Records have lots of advantages which include reduction in medical errors, misplacement of patients’ information, cost effectiveness, increased clinical process, reduced waste of time, among others” he said.

According to him, “the effect of strike action is on everybody including those that are striking, my staff went on strike last year and we lost three of the striking staff which is unfortunate,

Ndom-Giyan said that strike action had affected the lives of many negatively, hence the need for resident’s doctors and other health workers to always eschew strike so as to save lives in the country.

The Medical Director has also commended the Federal government for it’s continue commitment and efforts in funding the health sector and called for its sustenance.

Also speaking, Sen.Abdullahi Adamu, who is the chairman of the occasion urged the participants to use the knowledge gain in order to improve on the living and health condition of the people of the country.

He assured the participants and other doctors of peaceful environment, adding that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed in improving on the health of Nigerians, adding that a healthy nation is wealthy nation.