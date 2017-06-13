MD FMC Keffi Tasks Health Experts On Quality Research

BY DONATUS NADI,

The Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Kefffi in Nasarawa

state, Dr. Joshua Ndom Giyan, has urged clinical and non clinical

staff of the centre and other health workers in the country to key in

to quality research in order to tackle the nation’s health challenges.

Ndom Giyan made the call on Tuesday during Scientific research

seminar organized for scientific officers and non clinic staff of the

centre in Keffi.

LEADERSHIP reports that the seminar was organized by the Scientific

Research Unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.

Ndom Giyan said: “Every federal Tertiary Health institution has three

mandates which are provision of Tertiary health service, manpower

training and Research, hence the need to encourage staff to embrace

quality research at all time.

“There is the need for all of us to wake up and key into quality

operational research considering the importance of research to quality

health care service delivery and development of the nation”.

“Let use our potentials to carry out research in order to proffer

solutions to some of the health challenges facing Nigerians as

research brings about innovation, new findings. Research is not only

for doctors, nurses, and medical laboratory scientists”.

Ndom Giyan disclosed that his administration has created scientific

research committee so as to stimulate research among the clinical and

non clinical staff for the overall development of the health sector

and the country at large.

He assured the staff of management readiness to make funds available

for research, adding that especially now that the federal government

had signed its 2017 budget.