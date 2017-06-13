Play Network, EddieMPR, Others Withdraw from Mayweather’s Charity Boxing Match

By Anthony Ada Abraham, Abuja

News reaching LEADERSHIP Galleria has it that the Board and Management of the Play Network Nigeria and its partners, George Okoro Media and EddieMPR have withdrawn from the scheduled event titled- ‘Floyd Mayweather Charity Boxing Match’ for Wednesday the 14th of June 2017 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Maitama, Abuja.

This was made known in a press statement issued by Eddie Madaki and signed by Charles Okpaleke on behalf of Play Network on Monday 12 June, 2017.

The statement read in part: “Due to circumstances completely beyond our control, we have made the decision to withdraw entirely from the above scheduled event with sincere apologies to all members of our network that have looked forward to this event eagerly. The Play Network prides itself in upholding the absolute best standards and industry practices regardless of the unavoidable resulting losses that arise and we honestly hope that all members under our platform understand that this sort of decision would never be made except in such a situation where it would be for the greater good of our network, our ideals and our credibility.

“Please be aware that all table reservations made with us directly and under the auspices of the Play Network would be fully refunded effective immediately should the relevant parties be interested in a refund.

“We thank all our partners for their co-operation and understanding as we wish them the absolute best moving forward. We also seize this opportunity to appreciate you all for your continuous support, understanding and confidence. Thank you so much.”