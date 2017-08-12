Former NGF Congratulates Odigie-Oyegun at 78

By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

Former Nigerian Governors Forum yesterday congratulated ‎the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on his 78th birthday celebration.

In a statement from the Executive Secretary of the Forum, Dr. Tunde Esan, the Forum described the celebrant as an elder statesman and a patriot who has been a key player in the constitutional development of the country for the past three decades.

According to the statement, “He not only led APC to victory, the dynamism that the party has witnessed and the optimism of its leaders and supporters are motivated by the sense of direction and dedication of Chief John OYEGUN. His experience as an administrator has been invaluable and pivotal in strengthening the growth of the party. His time-honored call for peaceful coexistence and national unity in the country epitomizes the triumph of statecraft over politics.

“On behalf of the Chairman Sen. Jim Nwobodo and members of the Board of Trustees and other leaders of the Forum, we congratulate him and wish him many more years of useful service to the nation.”

The APC National Chairman was governor of Edo State and a former Permanent Secretary.

