I Think Success, Positive, Follow What’s In Vogue – Hafsat

BY Abdullahi Olesin

A LIFE IN BRIEF

Hafsat Bola Abdulsalam is a 26-year-old woman from Ilorin, Kwara State. She attended Ansarul Islam Primary School and Ansarul Islam Secondary School,Ilorin. She studied primary education in Kwara State College of Education, Oro. Presently, Hafsat is writing her final examination in the University of Ilorin. Her course of study is primary education. She has a fashion designing and makeup outfit in Gegele area of Ilorin. She is married and has a son.

BACKGROUND

My name is Abdulsalam Hafsat Bola, a.k.a “Legacy”. I am from Ilorin, Kwara State, a Yoruba by tribe. I was born on 23rd of October 1991. I am the third child of Mr Abdulsalam Akanbi Oniguguru and Mrs Abdulsalam Hadizat Iyabo. I attended Ansarul Islam Primary School, Okemale, Ilorin and Ansarul Islam Secondary School. I studied primary education in Kwara State College of Education, Oro, where I obtained my NCE certificate and later proceeded to the University of Ilorin for my degree programme. I am now a finalist in the great university, where I’m studying primary/ basic education.

I am very glad to study this course because I will be opportune to train our young people. Initially I wasn’t happy about the course given to me right from my NCE level, which made me to change my course while applying for my degree programme in Unilorin, but, I later fell in love with the course because it exposed me to a lot of ways on how to handle children.

In the next few months I will be graduating from this great University. After graduation, I will be able to venture more into teaching and into my businesses of making up and fashion designing. I will as well have more time to take care of my family-a son and husband.

HOW DID IT ALL START

It started after the completion of my NCE programme. Upon graduation, I searched endlessly in vain for a white collar job, so I decided to go and learn a vocation-fashion designing. After some years I graduated and opened my own shop. But along the line, the thought of being a makeup artist crept into my mind. Luckily for me I learnt very fast because I have passion for it; I love doing make up on my face. Since then I have been sewing different clothes for different classes of people. I also do bridal makeup and engagement for different occasions that involve looking good.

YOUR DRIVE

I inspired myself because I know I can do it and it will fetch me more money rather than relying on any man to live fine. I also have passion for making people look beautiful, that is extracting the hidden beauty for people to see.

SECRET OF YOUR SUCCESS

I am always positive. I always think success not failure. I follow what I think is in vogue and what people will love, because almost everybody love looking good and with nice clothing and makeup, there is nothing to worry about.

I take action by going beyond my words; never stops learning. I am persistent, hardworking, focused, honest and consistent. I like seeking for new knowledge that can help me in achieving my goals.

YOUR HUBBIES

Reading, listening to music, dancing and making myself up.

YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS

I have so many achievements, all glory be to Almighty Allah. One of my achievements is the setting up of my great family, especially my son. I have a company if mine – Legacy Makeover Studio, Gegele, Sanni Okin Junction, Ilorin, Kwara State. And I’m on the verge of obtaining my degree certificate from a reputable university.

YOUR MENTOR

My mentors are Mr Jimoh Abdulrasheed Olayinka, my husband and my wonderful daddy, Mr Abdulsalam Oniguguru. They have both impacted my life positively. They assisted greatly in making my dreams become realities and to becoming who I am today.

MY DREAMS

Sometimes I feel like I should give up but I never give up. I keep trying until I succeed. I will love to create a great legacy for young ladies to follow. I want people out there to say they love the woman I am and they want to be like me

MY REGRET

I am always positive. I don’t really have regrets. I see mistake as a learning point and any bad thing that happened was meant to happen, though we do not pray for bad things. Every disappointment is a blessing.

YOUR ADVICE

Nothing is impossible. There is no time that is too late to start. Stand up and make impact; don’t be lazy or weary; you can do it, follow your passion and actualise your dream. Do something meaningful in life that can fetch you income rather than relying on people or family to survive.

PROJECTION FOR THE FUTURE

My projection for the future is to become a professional teacher, to train the young ones and to be a successful entrepreneur. To have a very big company with fashion house,

a school and makeup training, where the younger ones can learn and become successful in life.

Like this: Like Loading...