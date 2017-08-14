Why Verification Is Key To Us – PTAD

*Commences Verification Of 45, 312 Pensioners in South West

By Stanley Nkwocha, Abuja

As the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) kicks off the verification of 45,312 pensioners in the South West states of Ondo, Ekiti and Osun, the Agency says the verification had become an indispensable tool in its bid to maintain a comprehensive database for pensioners in the country.

The exercise according to the agency has contributed in no small means towards correcting observed anomalies that had been inherent in the system as well as in streamlining the payment of pensions and gratuities to pensioners.

Executive Secretary of PTAD, Barr Sharon Ikeazor is personally monitoring the exercise across the states.

An information directory made available by PTAD indicates that the lack of a credible pensioners’ database, necessitated the need to verify all pensioners under the Data Benefit Scheme (DBS).

” The verification of pensioners is aimed at the establishment of an accurate , credible and digitized database of pensioners under DBS, eliminating duplicate payments and ghost pensioners, regularizing anomalies such as over payments and under payments, obtaining relevant work records to ensure accurate computation payment and updating the records of next of kin for payment and under payments”, the information revealed .

Since Ikeazor took charge of PTAD, a much more reliable database is being instituted and making the hitherto cumbersome pension administration much more easier.

In previous exercise carried out in four different zones, about 56,587 pensioners have so far been verified.

