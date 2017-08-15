Anambra Guber: Obiano Lone Contestant For APGA’s Ticket – Oye

BY OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

The governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano is the only contestant in today’s primary being conducted by the Chief Victor Oye- led faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA) to choose the party’s flag- bearer for the November 18, Anambra State governorship election.

Chief Oye who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in a press briefing in his Amawbia country home in Awka South local government area of the state, revealed that a total of 1,109 delegates made up of three delegates elected from each of the 326 wards in the state and 150 statutory delegates of the party will be taking part in the primary.

He stated that the party printed a lot of forms for the governorship primary sold at the sum of N5 million per aspirant but only Governor Obiano purchased and returned the form duly filled before the close of the exercise as stipulated by the party.

He said the party’s primary election would be held at the Professor Dora Akunyili Civic Centre, Awka, the Anambra State capital, and, would commence with the accreditation of delegates.

He stated that he had notified the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), and, that the Commission had drafted some of its officials to monitor the exercise, adding that the security agencies, including the police, Department of the State Services ( DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), and other paramilitary agencies have been mobilized to ensure adequate security.

Oye stated that the party would submit the name of its gubernatorial candidate to INEC on August 17, stating that so far all the due processes for the exercise starting from the conduct of the ward congresses, screening of the aspirant had been strictly complied with as stipulated in the APGA constitution, adding that APGA would retain the governorship seat come the November 18 governorship election.

Like this: Like Loading...