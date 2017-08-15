Discontentment In Edo APC May Cause Party Electoral Misfortune – Chieftain

By Patrick Ochoga

An All Progressive Congress (APC) Chieftain in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Comrade Mathew Emiohe, has raised the alarm that the widespread discontentment in the party in state if not urgently addresses maybe the beginning of the end for ruling party.

Besides, he angrily expressed disappointment over the Monday impeachment of the former Speaker Justin Okonoboh who is from Edo Central Senatorial district and noted that the Esan people have been completely schemed out from the political tripod in the state.

He also identified lack of genuine political leaders in Esanland as one of the bane which have continue to undermine efforts geared towards unity in the zone and urged leaders to be selfless on issues that concerns the people.

Emiohe, who was reacting to the impeachment of Okonoboh pointedly called on Governor Obaseki to reconsider some of his policies which he considered anti-people to douse the growing discontentment in the party.

“We the Esan people are not happy about the impeachment of the Speaker who was replaced with an Edo North Lawmaker. We want the Speakership position to return back to Esanland. However, what happened at the assembly goes to show that all is not well with Edo APC”

“And that is why am concern that something urgent needs to be done because election will soon come if not, we are going to have serious problem because we cannot afford to allow this problem lingers”

The party chieftain also criticise the ban by the state government on the use of public facilities for social events describing it as “harsh and draconic”.

“Even in my village we don’t have event centres. When we have political rally where are we going to hold them? What need to be done is for government to put in place sanction for violators” He added.

