FG Yet To Give Attention To Science – Wike

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has expressed regret that the Federal Government is yet to give science and technology, the priority attention it deserve.

Wike, who disclosed this when the national executive council of the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN), paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Port Harcourt, called for increased investments in science and technology for the nation to experience rapid development.

The governor stated that science teachers should be encouraged with necessary incentives to carry out their responsibilities of preparing Nigerian children for developmental roles.

He said, “Nigeria cannot develop unless the nation invests in the teaching of science and mathematics at all levels. That is the way to go. We cannot talk of Development without science and mathematics. There must be the needed encouragement and incentives for teachers of mathematics.”

Wike, who commended STAN for their contributions to the development of science education over the last six decades, informed that his administration has invested in the equipping of science laboratories in selected schools to ensure that students have practical knowledge.

The governor directed the sponsorship of 400 science teachers for the ongoing workshop in the state, noting that such workshops will improve their capacity to impact knowledge.

Earlier, the President of STAN, Mallam Mohammed Moulud commended the efforts of the Rivers State Government in enhancing the quality of delivery of science, technology, engineering and mathematics education in the state schools.

Moulud noted that STAN is repositioning itself for more effective roles in the professional development of science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers.

Like this: Like Loading...