Savanna Conference 6 Playoff: Bauchi Nets, Kada Stars Replace Mark Mentors, Defenders

BY Isaiah Benjamin, Kaduna

Bauchi Nets of Bauchi and Kada Stars of Kaduna have replaced Mark Mentors and Defenders of Abuja in the ongoing Kwese Premier Basketball League Conference 6 playoffs holding at the Indoor Hall of Murtala Square Stadium in Kaduna. The competition which forms part of the last lap in the Kwese Premier Basketball League runs from August 14 to 20.

According to organizers of the league, the need to replace both teams from Abuja became necessary due to the failure of the teams to honour their invitation to be part of the Conference 6 after qualifying to participate during the regular season.

The League Director, Mr Ajibarede Bello, said the decision was taken according to the rules governing the league.

“The rules are very clear. Both clubs were invited and letters were duly sent to them. They are aware and fully informed as well as mobilized according to the rules but failed to show up. In other not to leave a vacuum since four of the six clubs invited were on ground and the competition must go on, we decided to apply the rules and upgraded the two teams in the Savannah Conference log to replace them. Also, we must realize that the games are live and for live games, we cannot begin to have walkovers when games have started.” Mr Bello clarified.

Meanwhile, Bauchi Nets coach, Abu Yuyu, said gaining promotion to play the Conference 6 is an honour that the team will not take lightly.

“It’s an opportunity we won’t take lightly because this could be a big opening for the players. My biggest task is to psyche them up not to take this opportunity with kid gloves”

With Mark Mentors and Defenders dropped, the six teams playing the Conference 6 are Kano Pillars, Niger Potters, Plateau Peaks, Gombe Bulls, Bauchi Nets and Kada Stars. At the end of the Conference 6 in both the Savannah and Atlantic Conferences, two teams will each drop in both conferences for the Final 8 grand finale in Kano.

Day One Results

Kada Stars 69 – 88 Plateau Peaks

Niger Potters 77 – 55 Bauchi Nets 55

Gombe Bulls 97 – 104 Kano Pillars 104

