2017 Hajj: 5,571 Pilgrims Airlifted From Kaduna

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has so far airlifted a total of 5,571 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2017 Hajj.

The board’s spokesman, Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi told newsmen in Kaduna that the remaining intending pilgrims would be transported in the next few days.

He said that 3,931 males and 1,640 females were transported by the two airlines engaged by the state.

Abdullahi explained that Med-View Airline had transported 3,362 intending pilgrims in ten flights while Max Air had transported 2, 209 pilgrims in four flights.

The spokesman said that Governor Nasir El-Rufia had visited the Hajj transit camp on Tuesday evening, where he expressed satisfaction with the ongoing airlift operation.

The Governor he said wished the pilgrims Hajj Mabrur and urged them to pray for the state, nation and the health of our President, Muhammadu Buhari and be good ambassadors of the state while in the Holy land.

Recall that the airlifting of Kaduna State pilgrims was flagged off last week by the State Governor, Malam El- Rufa’i at Kaduna International Airport, a ceremony attended by top government officials.

The Governor in that occasion was represented by the Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The Overseer of the Board, Imam Hussaini Sulaiman Tshoho said that no fewer than 6,750 intending pilgrims are expected to perform the pilgrimage from the state this year.

He said that the board had made all necessary arrangements to ensure the security and comfort of the pilgrims.

He therefore urged the pilgrims to focus on their spiritual obligations while in the Holy Land and serve as good ambassadors of Nigeria.

