Mall For Africa Unfold Strategies To Support Retail Entrepreneurs

BY HILARY BARDE AND PAMELA OBIEJESI

Fast growing online shopping mall, Mall For Africa has stated its desire to support young entrepreneurs.

The Co-CEO of Mall For Africa, Tope Folayan, has outlined new strategies for budding retail entrepreneurs to build stock , client base and ultimately grow income.

Speaking in a media forum, he expressed empathy at the extreme shipping rates business owners have to deal with in trying to purchase merchandise. Taking these difficulties into the consideration, Mall for Africa has implemented shipping discounts from select stores on its platform. This commenced on the 1st of August 2017 and runs through to August 31st, 2017. Every item from those participating stores will ship at a dollar a piece. An average of N370 per item from the US or the UK.

He said, “For Mall for Africa partner stores not currently participating in the 1$ per item shipping promotion, there are a number of other fast-moving categories with top line discounts that Nigerian sellers should be happy take advantage of. These include Fashion, Shapewear, Kids Apparel, Shoes and Beauty, Gifts and Novelty Item supplies and Skin and Hair care categories.

“Aside from carrying the strongest brands and introducing the biggest discounts, these categories, will no doubt, boost marketing network for users , give them mouth-watering margins for re sale and best of all give people easy access to what they desire.”

