Ondo Court Sentences 2 Policemen, 1 Other To Death Over Armed Robbery.

By Tope Fayehun,



The Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure , has sentenced to death by hanging two policemen, Henry Ubogu and Emmanuel Moses attached to the State Police Command for conspiracy and armed robbery.

Aside Ugbogu and Moses who had earlier been dismissed before their arraignment, a civilian conspirator, Ige Onukun would also face the hangman noose for the same offence.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the two former policemen were specialized in robbing unsuspecting motorists of their cars while operating illegal checkpoints on the highways.

It was also learnt that the third accused person, Ige Onukun who bagged the same penalty, was specialized in helping them driving away the snatched cars.

According to the prosecution, the convicts conspired and robbed one Pastor Ayodele Joseph of his Toyota Camry with Registration number LA 46 AAA at Olopejojo junction Ijoka road, Akure, around 8p.m on 7th April 2010.

The court however dismissed that particular charge, saying the prosecution failed to establish the link between the Pastor’s car, despite the fact that they had confessed to snatching of car at that area around the time.

The court presided over by Justice David Kolawole held that proof in criminal trial is that of proof beyond reasonable doubt and that car may be that of another person.

Justice Kolawole held that, there is no room for guessing or doubt in criminal trial as all doubt must be resolved in favour of an accused person .

However, the convicts were unlucky in the other charge relating to the snatching of Toyota Camry of Mr. Victor Ojo, a lawyer and politician, whose car was snatched on 26th April 2010 , at Ijapo Akure, while the convicts were pretending to be on stop and search duty.

According to the prosecution, the reckless manner they were driving after the robbery led to their arrest by the Patrol team who gave them a hot pursuit.

In his ruling, Justice David Kolawole subsequently convicted and sentenced them to death by hanging for conspiracy and robbery.

Like this: Like Loading...