Savannah Conference 6: Pillars Maintain Winning Streak

Kwese Male Basketball League defending champions, Kano Pillars maintained its winning streak in the ongoing Savannah Conference Final Six with another big win of 91-58 points against Kada Stars of Kaduna.

It was an easy victory for Pillars against Kada Stars who got promoted to the Conference Six following the inability of Mark Mentors and Defenders of Abuja to participate in the championship holding inside the Indoor Hall of the Murtala Square.

Pillars began the game with business like approach winning the opening half with 29-4 points, securing 50 points against Kada’s 23 in the second quarter and taking the third quarter with 65 to 41 against the Kaduna based team before ending the game with a 33 points gap in a 91-58 finish.

Pillar’s off-guard, Azouma Dike who led his team’s scoring chart scored 21 points to spearhead Kano Pillars’ onslaught against Kada Stars. Former Most Valuable Player in the league, Abdul Yahaya contributed 20 points while Mathew Onmonya scored 10 points among the top scorers to help route Kada Stars.

Speaking after the win, the highest scorer in the game and one of the most experienced players in the Nigerian basketball league, Azouma Dike described it as a very important win since in Pillars’ tradition no game is small. “ it was a good game. It was not as tough as the game against Gombe Bulls because Bulls are our big rivals. The game against Bulls was like the finals. But in Pillars’ tradition every game is important and we take every game as it comes. We don’t look at teams so we take all our games seriously because to us it is all about being at the top.” Revealed the former Mark Mentors of Abuja player.

Dike who also stared for Dodan Warriors of Lagos said their basic preoccupation in Kaduna is to top the conference and qualify for the Final 8. “Our most important plan is to top this conference and qualify to play in the Final 8 even though it won’t come easy but we shall achieve that. Pillars has a tradition of winning and winning and we want to win everything because there are winning bonuses which means more money for us. We are not thinking of dripping any game at this stage.” Concluded the one time Union Bank of Lagos, Highlanders of Lagos and Royal Hoopers of Porthacourt player.

Meanwhile, hostilities at the Atlantic Conference of the championship began yesterday with all the six invited teams; Kwara Falcons, Rivers Hoopers, Hoops and Read, Nigeria Customs, Oluyole Warriors and Police Batons competing in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Day 2 Results

Plateau Peaks 62 – 47 Bauchi Net

Kada Stars 58 – 91 Kano Pillars

Gombe Bulls 105 – 106 Niger Potters

