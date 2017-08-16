Shelve Strike Action For Re-negotiation, Senate Begs ASUU

BY SOLOMON AYADO and AHURAKA ISAH

The Senate has waded into the total and indefinite national strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and begged the union to shelve the action immediately.

Annulling the strike, the Senate said it will open a window for amicable re-negotiation between the union and federal government with aim to peacefully resolving the disagreement permanently. This, it said will also enhance the educational pursuit of students.

ASUU had gone on strike action to press an alleged breach of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the 2009 FG/ASUU Agreement on financing of state universities; breach of the conditions of service; refusing to honour the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) and re-negotiation of the agreement.

However, the Senate has faulted the strike action, saying it is surprised that ASUU is embarking on it even as the Senate had once intervened into the matter when ASUU declared a warning strike earlier in the year.

Speaking to Senate Correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, the chairman Senate committee on tertiary institutions and TETFUND, Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano North) noted that ASUU ought to have reported back to the senate the difficulties it was experiencing in the renegotiation to enable the lawmakers assist in the process.

“The Senate is in receipt of a letter from ASUU declaring a national strike action. This action is as a result of ASUU not having confidence in the Committee set up by the federal government to renegotiate the 2009 agreement. The entire Senate is surprised that ASUU is embarking on this strike.

“The Senate is concerned and expected ASUU to have reported back to us the difficulties it was experiencing in the renegotiation to enable us intervene. Embarking on this strike will clearly make things difficult for students, parents and ASUU.

“The Senate committee therefore calls on ASUU to reconsider its position, shelve the strike action and return to the renegotiation with the federal government.

“The Senate committee on tertiary institutions shall henceforth monitor the negotiation between the committee set up by the federal government and ASUU in order to ensure the desired result of an amicable settlement of the disagreement between the two parties is achieved,” Jibrin urged.

