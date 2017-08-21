Otti Wants EFCC, ICPC To Beam Searchlight On Past Governments

BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in the 2015 general elections, Dr. Alex Otti, has called on Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Allied Offences Commission (ICPC) of past and present governments so as to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of billions accrued to the Abia State Government.

Otti, a former Managing Director of Diamond Bank, while speaking at a press briefing in Lagos also noted that the mis-governance in the state has assumed a frightening dimension and has become an intolerable embarrassment even as Abians are groaning as a result of mounting debts owed workers.

He also called on the National Assembly to quickly review and withdraw its approval of 200 million Dollar loan approved for Abia State government.

The alleged loan is supposedly coming from the African Development Bank (AFDB) with a tenure of about 20 years with a seven year moratorium.

According to him, “This primitive and callous administrative ineptitude has left many Abia workers being owed up to eight months’ salary arrears, making their lives and those of their families miserable.

“Mind you, the above mentioned funds and other funds secured by the Ikpeazu/ PDP led government has nothing to do with the tens of billions of naira gotten by the government as statutory monthly allocations and internally generated revenues.”

